The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) is hosting a workshop on 21 and 22 June 2022 in Harare, Zimbabwe on the integration and implementation of IP tools with ARIPO member states.

The EUIPO has developed IP tools in collaboration with the European Union's member states IP offices in order to enable the offices to work more efficiently and to make IP information freely available to the public. These IP tools offer considerable benefits to the users in Africa, including high quality, increased reliability and improved access to information. The tools increase the efficiency of IP administrations and frees up resources for further IP rights services that can be offered.

The aim of the workshop is to establish a clear roadmap of IP tools for each member state office, selected from TMview, DesignView, TMclass, DesignClass, the Common Examiner Support Tool (CESTO) and the e-filing system that is linked with the Harmonised Database of Goods and Services. This workshop also aims to start the process of including trade mark and design data from African countries.

