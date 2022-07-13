The first meeting of the ARIPO ad hoc sub-working group on geographical indications (GIs) took place online on 16 June 2022. The working group comprises Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia.

The aim of the sub-group was to discuss a suitable legal framework for the protection of GIs in ARIPO member states and was assisted by two consultants recruited by AfrIPI. One consultant is tasked with legal responsibilities, namely a legal gap analysis and review of the existing protocol on GI. The second consultant is tasked with a general needs assessment for managing GIs in ARIPO.

The objectives of the meeting were:

to identify the thematic areas that will guide the work of the sub-group;

to present the first draft of the second consultant's work, according to the thematic areas;

to collate input from the sub-group delegates, in particular in respect of the identified thematic areas and their expansion in their country in ARIPO;

to agree on the rules of procedures of the sub-group and the agenda.

Further meetings of the sub-group have been planned for 27 July 2022, 26 September and 27 October 2022.

