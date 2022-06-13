A delegation from ARIPO, led by the Director General, Mr. Bemanya Twebaze, visited the OAPI headquarters in Yahounde from 16 to 18 May 2022. The Director General of OAPI, Mr Denis Bohoussou, hosted the delegation for discussions on intellectual property issues as part of the work of the 6th joint commission between the two institutions.

One of the important issues dealt with is the challenge to support the youth, who are innovative and creative. It is important to find ways to nurture and develop creativity. Intellectual property can certainly be used to transform the continent.

Other pressing issues that were discussed included:

(i) the challenges brought about by climate change and how intellectual property can be used to mitigate the impact thereof;

(ii) wealth creation; and

(iii) how intellectual property can contribute to ensure access to affordable medical supplies.

The meeting was concluded by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the parties.

Source: http://www.oapi.int/index.php/en/component/k2/item/715-cooperation-a-delegation-from-aripo-at-the-oapi-headquarters

