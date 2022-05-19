The Saponé Hat, dating back to the 13th‎‎ century, is produced by Burkino Faso's Saponé community and is integrated as part of their cultural and historical identity.‎

On 12 April 2022, the Saponé community received certification for the hat as a protected geographical indication. The registration certificate was handed to the local authorities of the Saponé community by officials at OAPI, making it the first registration of its kind for Burkino Faso.

‎The Minister of Industrial Development, Trade, Handicrafts, and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the OAPI, Abdoulaye Tall, has welcomed the protection stating: "It is an object that beyond its origin has become a symbol of Burkinabe culture and an object of national pride."

Source: Burkina: "If someone imports the Saponé Hat, it becomes counterfeit" (burkina24.com)

