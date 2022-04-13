Certain class headings under the International Classification of the NICE Agreement will no longer be accepted by OAPI1

On 28 February 2022, the Director General of the Organisation Africaine de la Propriete Intellectuelle ("OAPI") issued a Circular Notice informing all users of its systems that with effect from 01 January 2022, certain class headings, which it considers to be not sufficiently clear and precise, under the International Classification of the NICE Agreement will be accepted by OAPI.

The class headings specifically mentioned in the Circular Notice include:

Class 07 – Machines

Class 37 – Repair; Installation Services

Class 40 – Treatment of materials

Class 45: Personal and social services rendered by others to meet the needs of individuals.

OAPI continue to state that general indications in class headings or other general terms may only be used if they meet the required standards of clarity and precision, expressions that do not provide any clear and precise indication of the products or services to covered will now be refused by OAPI.

OAPI further states that expressions it considers to be insufficiently clear and precise, must be further clarified through the inclusion of specific terms, such as characteristics, purpose and/or identifiable market segment. Examples of such insufficiently clear and precise expressions include the following:

Merchandising items

Fair trade products

Designer items

Gift items

Memories

Collectibles

Household items

Gadgets (electronic or not)

Leisure items

Promotional items

Commemorative items

Wellness products

Association services

Facility management services

Retail services

Wholesale services

Electronic products, appliances/instruments, electric/electronic

OAPI further states that they reserve the right to invite any applicant, deemed to have relied upon insufficiently clear and precise expressions, to provide acceptable terms and/or provide the necessary clarifications.

Additionally, as an interim measure OAPI has provided for the amendment of all applications filed between 01 January 2022 and 30 June 2022 with an exemption from payment of the normal correction fees.

Footnote

