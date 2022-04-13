South Africa:
Nice Classification – 11th Edition
13 April 2022
Adams & Adams
The Eleventh (11th) Edition – Version 2022, of
the Nice Classification of Good and Services, applies to all trade
mark specifications with effect from 1 January
2022.
The changes can be obtained from the official website of
WIPO1.
Footnote
1. www.wipo.int
