From 10 to 12 November 2021, in collaboration with AfriIPI (Intellectual Property Rights & Innovation in Africa), ARIPO will hold a conference on geographical indications for ARIPO countries in Harare, Zimbabwe1.

The Objective of the conference is said to define a strategy between ARIPO member states, on the creation of a legal framework for Geographical Indications on a regional and national level.

Details of the conference: Conference on Geographical Indications for ARIPO Countries - The African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) and Conference on Geographical Indications for ARIPO countries | EU Funded IP Projects (internationalipcooperation.eu)

Footnote

1. AfriIPI is an international co-operation project that is funded and directed by the European Union and co-founded by the European Intellectual Property Office. Its objective is to facilitate Intra- African trade and African European Investment. About AFRIPI | EU Funded IP Projects (internationalipcooperation.eu)

