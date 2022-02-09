From 15 November 2021 – 26 November 2021, OAPI, in conjunction with the French Development Agency and the Center for International Cooperation in Agricultural Research for Development, is presenting the Second Edition of the African Training on Geographical Indications.

Registration for the course closes on 20 October 2021 and further information regarding the course may be accessed at Second Edition of the Africa GI Training on Geographical Indications, in Yaoundé, Cameroon (oapi.int).

