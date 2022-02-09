South Africa:
OAPI – A Course On Indications Of Geographical Origin
09 February 2022
Adams & Adams
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
From 15 November 2021 – 26 November 2021, OAPI, in
conjunction with the French Development Agency and the Center for
International Cooperation in Agricultural Research for Development,
is presenting the Second Edition of the African Training on
Geographical Indications.
Registration for the course closes on 20 October 2021 and
further information regarding the course may be accessed at Second Edition of the Africa GI Training on
Geographical Indications, in Yaoundé, Cameroon
(oapi.int).
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from South Africa
Types Of Trademarks: All You Need To Know
Abou Naja
As industries race to gain a legal monopoly on their unique innovations through marks registration, we are inundated with an ever-increasing number of products with
A Guide To Trademark Registration In Nigeria
Benchmac & Ince
Nigeria is Africa's most populous nation with the largest economy in the continent and a fast-growing services sector with an increasing need for consumer goods.