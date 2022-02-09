On 12 October 20211, the regional conference on intellectual property was opened in Libreville. The purpose of this conference is to discuss the challenges and unique perspectives relating to trade in Africa and in the African Continental Free Trade Area. During the 2-day conference, the potential of a free trade area, the importance of intellectual property in the development of economic activity and the regulatory and technological differences and challenges that may be faced were discussed. The intention is that, following these discussions, guiding principles will be developed that will assist in the creation of a free trade region.

Footnote

1. Topicality (oapi.int)

