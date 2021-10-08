The Republic of Seychelles has acceded to the Harare Protocol on Patents and Industrial Designs, becoming the 21st ARIPO Member State.

The President of Seychelles, H.E. Wavel Ramkalawan, signed the instrument of accession to the Harare Protocol on 26th August 2021 which the ARIPO Director General received on 1st October 2021.

Seychelles becomes the 19th Contracting State to the Harare Protocol. Pursuant to the Protocol, starting on 1st January 2022, users of the ARIPO system can designate Seychelles in their applications.

The other ARIPO Member States that are Contracting Parties to the Harare Protocol are: Botswana, Kingdom of Eswatini, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Kingdom of Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Originally published by ARIPO 5 October 2021.

