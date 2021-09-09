The trademark office in South Africa is officially known as the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) which is responsible for the registration of trade marks, granting of patents and designs, and compliance with relevant legislations. Before you apply for a trade mark at the trade mark office in South Africa, a clearance search for prior trademarks is recommended in order to ascertain whether similar or identical trade marks already exist on the Register.

South Africa Trademark Facts

First to Use

First-to-use is generally superior to first-to-file. However, it is easier for owners to enforce registered trade marks than their common law equivalent, as trade mark registration is prima facie proof of national ownership and validity.

Paris Convention

South Africa is a member of the Paris Convention. Each contracting state must grant the same protection to other contracting states, and provides for the right of priority in the case of patents, trade marks and designs.

Nice Classification

South Africa recognises the Nice Classification. An international classification for goods and services

Madrid Protocol

South Africa is not a member of the Madrid System.

Types of Marks Goods and services Certification marks Collective marks



Trademarks Registration in South Africa