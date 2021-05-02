South Africa:
PODCAST | Trademark: The Most Valuable Asset That A Business Owns | 19 APR 21
A trademark is the 'most valuable asset that a business
owns. This is according to Gerard du Toit, a senior associate in
the Intellectual Property department. He tells the Business Hour
that a trademark is a business' badge of origin and it
essentially distinguishes your goods and/or services from those of
your competitors. "It's that name that you're putting
out in the market to draw consumers to the product that you're
selling or service that you're providing" he stresses.
