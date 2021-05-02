ARTICLE

A trademark is the 'most valuable asset that a business owns. This is according to Gerard du Toit, a senior associate in the Intellectual Property department. He tells the Business Hour that a trademark is a business' badge of origin and it essentially distinguishes your goods and/or services from those of your competitors. "It's that name that you're putting out in the market to draw consumers to the product that you're selling or service that you're providing" he stresses.

