The conflict in Sudan pitting two rival army chiefs threatens to plunge Africa's third largest country into a protracted civil war with devastating consequences. Sudan's neighbours, chiefly South Sudan, Chad and Ethiopia are grappling with their own internal challenges and lack the capacity to absorb the flow of migrants fleeing the violence. The onus is on regional powerbrokers Saudi Arabia and the UAE who are best positioned to walk Sudan's two warring factions back from the brink. Please see here for our interview with the BBC where our Director for MENA, Anoushka Kurkjian, explains some of the key issues.

