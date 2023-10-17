Welcome to the 18th issue of ENS' TMT ENSight, focusing on topics, news and analysis of novel and interesting developments in the technology, media and telecommunications space. In this edition:
- ·Our featured articles look at identity theft in the metaverse, contract risks associated with IT vendors, legal documentation and compliance in FinTech and equity in contracts.
- Telecommunications, a roundup of recent developments in the telecoms sector.
- In the news, a curation of topical events in the technology and telecommunications industry.
featured articles
- Death before dishonour: equity in contracts
- Isaivan Naidoo and Alexander Powell highlight how equitable contracts foster trust and cooperation as well as reduce disputes and negotiation times.
- Evil twins in the metaverse: a safe haven for identity
theft and fraud?
- Kayla Casillo and Alexander Powell discuss concerns regarding identity theft in the metaverse.
- Regulating the "Tech" in FinTech
- Robust legal documentation is essential for compliance and long-term success especially in the evolving landscape of Ridwaan Boda and Shaaista discuss more.
- Risks of contracting with IT vendors
- Priyanka Naidoo talks us through risks involved in IT vendor engagements and how well-drafted contracts can protect organisations from legal and financial issues.
telecommunications
- GG49314: Amendment of the Numbering Plan Regulations,
2016 in terms of Section 68 read with Section 4 of the Electronic
Communications Act, 2005
- On 15 September 2023, ICASA published a notice amending the Number Plan Regulations, 2016 in terms of section 4 read with sections 68 and 4(7)(a) of the Electronic Communications Act 2005.
- The amendments pertain to the deletion of sub-regulations 6A(1), (2), (3), and (4) and provide additional service codes for the child helpline service and emergency services.
- The amendments will come into effect on the date of publication in the Government Gazette.
- GG49329: Draft Amendment Numbering Plan Regulations,
2016 under Chapter 11 of the Electronic Communications Act,
2005
- On 21 September 2023, ICASA published the Draft Amendment Numbering Plan Regulations, 2016.
- The purpose of the draft amendment is to amend the prescribed period of inactivity of mobile numbers and to extend the recycling period for assigned numbers that are inactive.
- The amendments propose that the period of inactivity be extended from 30 to 60 calendar days with an additional quarantine period of one calendar month, making the proposed standardised recycling period 90/91 calendar days.
- Interested parties can submit written representations on the draft amendment to ICASA by 10 November 2023 by e-mail to: ELetlape@icasa.org.za.
in the news
- SAP launches GenAI assistant
- On 26 September 2023, SAP announced that it had created a natural-language, generative AI (GenAI) assistant, "Joule".
- The launch of Joule forms part of the company's strategy to champion the business case for AI investment and integration of AI technology into business process management.
- Joule will be embedded throughout SAP's cloud enterprise portfolio and applications, including HR, finance, supply chain, procurement, as well as into the SAP Business Technology Platform.
- Joule is meant to be used to deliver proactive and contextualised insights from across the SAP solutions used in an organisation, and information from third-party sources.
- According to SAP, Joule can identify underperforming regions; link to other data sets that reveal a supply chain issue; and automatically connect to the supply chain system to offer potential fixes for the manufacturer's review.
- Joule will be available with SAP SuccessFactors solutions and SAP Start later this year, and with SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition early next year.
- New Transport Management Centre for Gauteng
- The Gauteng MEC for Department of Roads and Transport announced that the department is preparing to unveil a data- centric Transport Management Centre, which will offer a new "one- ticket-one-province" system that will be usable across all major transport modes in Gauteng.
- The MEC also announced that the department is going to introduce electric cars and are on the verge of incorporating hydrogen vehicles.
- The premier of the Gauteng Province also pointed out that government is working on a proof-of concept for a high-speed train that will transport commuters between Johannesburg, Gauteng and Polokwane, Limpopo and the provincial governments have been engaging on the concept, which will be presented to Parliament in a few weeks.
- The US issues first ever fine for space junk
- The US Federal Communications Commission ("FCC") has issued its first ever fine to Dish Network for leaving space junk orbiting the Earth.
- Dish Network was fined USD150 000 for failing to move an old satellite far enough away from other satellites that are still in use.
- Dish Network's EchoStar-7 was first launched in 2002, and it has been in geostationary orbit at 36 000 km above the Earth's surface.
- Dish Network was meant to move the satellite 300 km further from Earth, but at the end of the satellite's life in 2022, Dish network only moved it 122 km after it lost fuel.
- The FCC said that the satellite posed a potential risk to other satellites orbiting the Earth at its current altitude.
- Dish Network admitted liability over its EchoStar-7 satellite and agreed to a compliance plan with the FCC.
- Dubai to start robotaxi trials
- Dubai is rolling out its first round of fully autonomous electric taxis next month, which will be operated by a General Motors subsidiary called Cruise.
- The use of the robotaxis will be piloted on an 8km stretch in the Jumeirah district of Dubai.
- Cruise operates commercial robotaxis in US cities like San Francisco, but Dubai would be the first launch of the cars outside the US.
- The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) plans to roll out 4 000 self-driving taxis by 2030, adding to the fleet of 12 000 traditional taxis in the city.
- The rides by the robotaxis are expected to be slightly more expensive than an ordinary taxi but in the same price range as a private car like Uber.
- Bank Zero now offers commercial banking
- Bank Zero has introduced a commercial banking product which targets South Africa's business banking market.
- Bank Zero received its banking licence and launched to the public in August 2021 as a retail bank.
- The bank does not have any branches and relies largely on the mobile app and website for sign-ups and transactions.
- Commercial banking customers will be able to download transaction histories into spreadsheets, and set up business debit cards for staff through its app.
- The bank says its business customers will also be able to change mandates, designated authentication level and ownership structures on a single screen via its mobile app.
- The current pricing for individuals will also apply to businesses.
