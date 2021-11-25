- GG 45496: Electronic Communications Act, 2005: Second IM in relation to the RF spectrum licences for IMT700, IMT800, IMT2600 & IMT3500 to providing national broadband wireless access services.
- On 16 November 2021, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa ("ICASA") published the second information memorandum regarding the radio frequency spectrum licenses for IMT700, IMT800, IMT2600 & IMT3500 to providing national broadband wireless access services, accessible here.
- The second IM is intended to reflect the key elements to be contained in the ITA to be published on the 10 December 2021.
- Interested persons are invited to submit written representations on the Second IM by no later than 16h00 on Tuesday, 30 November 2021.
- Written representations or enquiries may be directed to:
- Block C, 350 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Eco
Point Office Park
Centurion
South Africa
Attention: Mr. Davis Kgosimolao Moshweunyane
E-mail: imtlicensing@icasa.org.za
- GG 45497: Electronic Communications Act, 2005: Reasons document for the second Information Memorandum
-
- On 16 November 2021, ICASA also published the reasons document for the second information memorandum, accessible here.
