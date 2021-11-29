ARTICLE

Welcome to the ENSafrica TMT ENSight. This is the second edition of our new publication focussing on topics, news and analysis of novel and interesting developments in the technology, media and telecommunications space. In this edition :

Our feature article delves into legal issues arising from technologies such as Intelligent Edge, 5G and Drones and is the second part in our three part series on emerging technologies

Back to Basics: this is the second of a new series focussing on breaking down commonly encountered issues in technology transactions, technology contracting, social media and e-commerce. In this edition, we feature penalty (service credit) clauses in contracts

Telecommunications: a roundup of recent developments in the Telecoms sector

In the News: a roundup of topical events

Featured Article: A legal perspective on emerging technologies

ENSafrica recently hosted a webinar on a legal perspective on emerging technologies, in case you missed it, here's our roundup.

In our webinar we discussed the legal risks and possible mitigation steps in relation to:

IoT

AI

the intelligent edge

5G

Drones

In this article we will discuss the intelligent edge, 5G and AI. If you missed the first part of our roundup, you can access it here.

Intelligent edge

Rakhee Dullabh and Jessica Steele

Edge computing is a method of computing where the data is distributed on decentralised data centres, while some pieces of information are stored on the local network - at the "edge" of the network. Edge computing is a hybrid of on premise and cloud computing solutions. The network edge is the touch point between where the data is generated and the interaction with a decentralised database. The intelligent edge refers to the computing processes that are performed at the network edge, for example by using AI.

Back to basics: penalty clauses in agreements

Penalty clauses in agreements

Ridwaan Boda

In our previous edition, we dealt with service level agreements. In this issue, we deal with the topic of penalty clauses, often called service credits, in technology transactions.

In our previous edition, we dealt with service level agreements. In this issue, we deal with the topic of penalty clauses, often called service credits, in technology transactions.

Often in service level agreements, parties will agree that in the event of non-adherence to contracted service levels, and in the absence of relief events or excused performance events being applicable, the service provider will be liable to pay the customer some form of penalty. Such penalties are often expressed as a percentage of the service fees payable in the measurement period but sometimes may also be fixed amounts.

