OAPI – Launch Of Pilot Project To Test A New Online System Delayed
29 September 2021
Adams & Adams
In December 2020, the African Intellectual Property Organization
(OAPI) announced the launch of a pilot project to test a new online
filing system (e-filing platform). The initial plan was to test the
system amongst 6 firms (including our local Associate office) prior
to a wider launch. However, the launch has been delayed, largely
due to issues with the software system used for the pilot project,
which proved to be complex and not user-friendly. OAPI has advised
that a second trial phase may go into operation before the close of
this year.
