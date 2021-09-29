In December 2020, the African Intellectual Property Organization (OAPI) announced the launch of a pilot project to test a new online filing system (e-filing platform). The initial plan was to test the system amongst 6 firms (including our local Associate office) prior to a wider launch. However, the launch has been delayed, largely due to issues with the software system used for the pilot project, which proved to be complex and not user-friendly. OAPI has advised that a second trial phase may go into operation before the close of this year.

