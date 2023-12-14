ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To view the full article, click here .

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from South Africa

Applicability Of VAT On Rental Income- Analysis Of The TAT Ruling In NGX Real Estate Limited vs FIRS Andersen in Nigeria The Tax Appeal Tribunal ("TAT" or "the Tribunal") sitting in Lagos, on 19 October 2023, ruled that rental income derived from real estate properties is not subject to Value Added Tax (VAT).

Exploring Mortgage Transactions And Stamp Duties In Nigeria's Business Landscape – Part 2 SimmonsCooper Partners In this second part, we will continue our exploration, delving even deeper into critical aspects of mortgage transactions and stamp duties.

Nigeria Tax Issues: New Tax Developments Under The Finance Act 2023 S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. The Senate finally passed the FB23 on 3rd May 2023, while the House of Representatives passed it on 24th May 2023.

ENS Tax In Brief ENS Below, please find issue 112 of ENS' tax in brief, a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa.

Navigating The Proposed Changes In Saudi Arabia's Tax Landscape BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates LLP As Saudi Arabia continues to align its economic framework with Vision 2030, significant proposed changes to the Income Tax Law (ITL) and related regulations have been introduced for public consultation.