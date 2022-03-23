It was recently announced that Andersen South Africa had signed up a group of prominent practitioners in the tax and funds space.

Much of the team joins from CMS South Africa and includes Andrew Wellsted (Tax and Exchange Control), Nicole Paulsen (Tax and Exchange Control), Keshen Govindsamy (Tax and Exchange Control) and Milton Osborn, a Funds and Commercial Lawyer.

The Team also comes with some external consultants which bolsters its expertise including Andea?Du?Toit and Dean Joffe.

The team noted that they are delighted to have joined Andersen and see a real opportunity to grow within the global network, particularly given the Andersen's extensive footprint across Africa.

