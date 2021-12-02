ARTICLE

Federal Government Issues VAT (Modification) Order, 2021 KPMG Nigeria The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has published the Value Added Tax (Modification) Order, 2021 ("the 2021 Order") in its Official Gazette No. 167, Vol.108 of 21 September 2021.

Oil And Gas Taxation In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm Under the Nigerian constitution, petroleum is considered a national asset and the ownership is vested in the Federal Government to manage for the entire country.

Nigeria's Value Added Tax ("VAT") Regime; Regulatory Update Pavestones Legal The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as an agency of the Federal Government, has been solely responsible for the administration and management of VAT assessment and collection in Nigeria.

Commentaries On The VAT (Modification) Order, 2021 KPMG Nigeria The VAT (Modification) Order, 2021 was signed on 30 July 2021 by HMoFBNP, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, pursuant to her powers under Section 38 of the VAT Act, Cap. V1, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 (as amended).

Brief Overview Of Company Income Tax In Nigeria Resolution Law Firm The Company Income Tax Act (CITA) is the principal law that regulates the taxation of companies in Nigeria.