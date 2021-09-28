ARTICLE

South Africa: Keep The Taxman In Mind When Liquidating (Podcast)

In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth spoke to Ntebaleng Sekabate, about the key tax considerations to keep in mind when a company is in financial distress.

