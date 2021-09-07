ARTICLE

South Africa: Repayment Of Deferred Payments And Waiver Of Interest And Penalties For Late Payments

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has undoubtedly resulted in business disruptions for many taxpayers in South Africa and globally.

Businesses have been affected in varied degrees, with some forced to adapt to new ways of working, while a few were forced to close down.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, on 1 May 2020 National Treasury released revised Draft Bills together with the Draft Explanatory memorandum outlining a set of rules for certain tax relief measures offered. These include, amongst others, tax relief measures for provisional taxpayers, employers, vendors, and micro-businesses etc.

Originally published 26 April 2021.

