South Africa:
Tiger Brands Recalls R650 Million Worth Of Canned Products. Liquor Industry Given R7.5bn In Tax Postponement - But Does It Mean Anything? (Video)
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Tiger Brands recalls R650 million worth of canned products.
Liquor industry given R7.5bn in tax postponement - but does it mean
anything?
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from South Africa
Africa Tax In Brief
ENSafrica
The African Tax Administration Forum ("ATAF") has issued a statement commenting on the application of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS)...