ARTICLE

South Africa: The Do's And Dont's Of Responsible Social Media Usage – Both The Greatest Threat And Asset To Your Business

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The Do's and Dont's of Responsible Social Media Usage - Both the Greatest Threat and Asset to your Business

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from South Africa

A Review Of The Proposed National Information Technology Development Agency Amendment Bill And Its Effect On Data Protection Kenna Partners On August 12, 2021 a proposed bill to repeal the National Information Technology Development Agency Act, 2007 was made public at the National Assembly. The bill has since then, garnered much public interest.

Can You Be Held Liable For Your Social Media Posts? Schoemanlaw Inc. For many people social media has provided a safe space to voice their opinions without the fear of being judged or ridiculed.

General Principles And Requirements For Advertising In Nigeria S.P.A. Ajibade & Co. Advertising is a vital marketing tool utilized by businesses to promote their products and services.

Facebook, Instagram, And WhatsApp Shutdown On October 4, 2021: The Legal And Social Perspectives Kenna Partners In recent times, the dependency on internet access and social media platforms has been incredibly fundamental. The internet is adopted more widely and used more intensely across countries...

Back To Basics: Service Level Agreements ENSafrica One of the most commonly misused terms in the Information Technology ("IT") industry, even amongst IT professionals and even sometimes lawyers, is that of "SLA" or "Service Level Agreement".