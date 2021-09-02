Research for this article triggered childhood memories of the epic cult series the Twilight Zone and the dark ominous and almost demonic voice speaking to a young boy saying, "I am the Shadow Man.and I will never harm the one under whose bed I live".

Like the Shadow Man, shadow IT represents a menace that should strike fear into company leaders. Like the boy, too many organisations have a false sense of security when it comes to shadow IT, thinking that the organisation could never be harmed by it, and worse, too many organisation leaders are not even cognisant of the shadow IT malice that lurks in organisations.

However, with training and awareness in place, you can easily deal with the multiple threats and risks posed by shadow IT to your organisation, and avoid the nastiness that comes with Shadow IT adoption. Some policies may include an acceptable use policy, work from home policy, bring your own device policy and also a legal risk acceptance policy.

At its most basic, shadow IT refers to the use of information technology systems, devices, software, applications, and services without explicit IT department or company leadership approval. Some common examples of shadow IT applications may include DropBox or Mailchimp, and there are a myriad of third-party software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications used by staff across companies for various purposes. With the lockdown in place and work-from-home being the norm, the rise of shadow IT has become all the more prevalent as staff working from home face new challenges, such as signing documents digitally or transmitting large amounts of files.

Another challenge of working from home is that staff are able to work on devices that are not subjected to real-time monitoring by IT departments. This problem is exacerbated by the downloading and use of "free" applications, with staff members not taking the time to read the terms of use, that often provide, that while such application is free to use, this is limited to personal home use only and does not extend to commercial use.

While proponents of shadow IT cite certain benefits attached to the adoption of shadow IT by organisations, this is a false sense of security given just how risky shadow IT can be. Some of the consequences and implications of shadow IT in organisations include:

It would not hurt company leaders to have a quick peek so as to reassure themselves that the menace posed by shadow IT to an organisation is managed and mitigated.

