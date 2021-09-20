South Africa:
The Tug Of War Over VAT Refunds
20 September 2021
ENSafrica
Claiming and determining the veracity of VAT refunds has proved
to be a challenge between SARS and taxpayers. Tax Manager Annelie
Giles joined Evan Pickworth in the latest edition of Business Law
Focus to discuss the extent of the problem and what can be done to
fix it.
