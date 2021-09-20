ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Claiming and determining the veracity of VAT refunds has proved to be a challenge between SARS and taxpayers. Tax Manager Annelie Giles joined Evan Pickworth in the latest edition of Business Law Focus to discuss the extent of the problem and what can be done to fix it.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.