case law
- Tax Court of South Africa I IEA Taxpayer v Commissioner
for the South African Revenue Service ZATC [2021] Cape
Town
- The taxpayer ("Appellant") appealed against the decision by the Commissioner for the South African Revenue Service ("SARS") to disallow the Appellant from deregistering as a value-added tax ("VAT") vendor, on the basis that the Appellant earned a fee for administering funeral policies on behalf of a long-term insurer ("insurer").
- The Appellant's argument was that its business qualifies as a deemed financial service and thus the legislature intended that the fees earned by the Appellant fall outside the exclusions under section 2 of the VAT Act, 1991 ("VAT Act").
- The Tax Court considered, inter alia:
- the terms of the agreement concluded between the Appellant and the insurer;
- the definition of "financial service" under section 2 of the VAT Act;
- the exemptions in section 12 of the VAT Act; and
- Binding Private Ruling 34 (VAT) | Management of superannuation schemes: Long-term insurers.
- The Tax Court held that the agreement concluded between the Appellant and the insurer makes it clear that the services performed by the Appellant are purely administrative ones for which the Appellant is paid a fee. The Appellant does not provide a long-term insurance policy. Accordingly, the activities of the Appellant cannot be deemed to be "financial services" for purposes of section 2 of the VAT Act.
- The Tax Court dismissed the appeal.
Find a copy of the judgment here.
