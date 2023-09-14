Welcome to the 17th issue of ENSafrica's TMT ENSight, focusing on topics, news and analysis of novel and interesting developments in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. In this edition:

  • Our featured articles look at the long-awaited amendments to RICA that have finally been published, conducting proper software audits, and the relationship between AI and cloud computing.
  • Telecommunications, a roundup of recent developments in the telecoms sector.
  • In the news, a curation of topical events in the technology and telecommunications industry.

featured articles

  • Long-awaited amendments to RICA published to address unconstitutional aspects
    • Wilmari Strachan and Naledi Ramoabi discuss important amendments to RICA following an order made by the Constitutional Court.
  • The importance of conducting software audits to avoid costly penalties
    • Isaivan Naidoo and Alexander Powell take us through the importance of proactive and continuous self-audit review processes to assist companies in avoiding hefty penalties.
  • AI and cloud computing: A symbiotic relationship or a hostile collaboration
    • Cloud-based AI provides an opportunity to enhance a company's AI capabilities significantly, but there are some considerations to be taken into account, as Isaivan Naidoo, Kayla Casillo and Alexander Powell explain.
telecommunications

  • GG49279: ICASA Publishes the Invitation to a Workshop in Relation to the Equipment Authorisation Certification Process
    • On 6 September 2023, ICASA published a notice inviting all stakeholders to a workshop in relation to the ICASA Designated Certification Bodies Programme ("ICASA DCB Programme").
    • The ICASA DCB Programme outlines the requirements for a certification body to become a designated certification body per the Equipment Authorisation Regulations, 2022 (published in GG46146 on 31 March 2022).
    • The workshop will be held at ICASA's head office at 350 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Eco Point Office Park, Eco Park, Centurion, on 26 September 2023 from 10h00 to 14h00.
    • All enquiries should be directed to Mr Lumkile Qabaka (Project Manager) by email at LQabaka@icasa.org.za or telephonically at 012 568 4106 between 10h00 and 16h00, from Monday to Friday.
  • GG49052 and GG49245: Notice to Extend the Closing Data for Written Comments on Draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and Online Content Safety: A New Vision of South Africa 2023
    • On 31 July 2023, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published the Draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and Online Content Safety: A New Vision for South Africa 2023 ("Draft White Paper").
    • The Draft White Paper seeks to create an enabling environment for the provision of inclusive Audio and Audio-Visual Content Services (AAVCS) to all South Africans in a manner that promotes socio-economic development and investment.
    • The Draft White Paper addresses and proposes, amongst other things:
      • Maintaining a 3-tier broadcasting system by creating different categories of AAVC (broadcasting service, on-demand content service, and video sharing platform service);
      • Drawing up a code of conduct for on-demand content services, in addition to the existing code of conduct for broadcasting services;
      • Regulating the content provided through audio and audiovisual content services and
      • Managing ownership, plurality, competition, and investment in the ICT sector.
    • The Department has extended the closing date for receipt of written submissions for the Draft White Paper to, 9 October 2023.
    • All written comments by interested persons should be addressed to:
      • The Acting Director General of Communications and Digital Technologies Block A3, iParioli Office Park, 1166 Park Street, Hatfield, Pretoria Private Bag X860, Pretoria, 0001 WPaavcs@dcdt.gov.za
  • GG49076: General Notice to Non-Responsive ECS/ECNS Licensees to Submit Their Outstanding Compliance Documents and Information
    • On 3 August 2023, ICASA issued a notice, in terms of section 4(3)(g) of the ICASA Act, 2000 (as amended) to the licensees listed in Annexure A of the notice to submit their outstanding compliance documents and information.
    • The required information must be submitted to the Authority by 29 September 2023, failing which ICASA will refer the licensees to the Complaints and Compliance Committee for a hearing and adjudication.
    • For any clarification and/or enquiries regarding the notice, licensees may submit enquiries to:

in the news

  • TikTok opens data centre in Dublin
    • TikTok has opened its first data centre in Europe in Dublin Ireland and plans to open another in Ireland and one in the Hamar region of Norway.
    • The data centre will house European users' data in Dublin as well as the other data centres in Europe once they are running.
    • The decision to move users' data is part of TikTok's ongoing response to data privacy concerns around the social media app.
    • As part of addressing the data privacy concerns, TikTok has also appointed a European security company, NCC Group, to audit cyber-security and data protection controls within TikTok.
    • In the coming months, TikTok and NCC Group will engage with policymakers across Europe to explain how this system will work in practice.
  • Vodacom concludes electricity wheeling agreement with Eskom
    • Vodacom has signed an electricity wheeling agreement with Eskom, allowing Vodacom to add more capacity to the grid without impacting Eskom's balance sheet.
    • Last year, Vodacom announced that it was running an electricity wheeling pilot project with Eskom, and after a successful pilot phase, the solution will now be accessible to the public and private sector to use.
    • The agreement will enable Vodacom to secure independent power producers (IPPs) under the same terms and conditions that underpin its agreement with Eskom.
    • Wheeling of electricity is a common practice globally, and Eskom has approved third-party wheeling since 2008 for the physical export of energy onto the national grid by an IPP, and this facilitates open network access.
    • It allows privately-generated power to be transmitted across the national grid to customers that need it, in a willing buyer/willing seller model, according to Eskom.
  • Discovery launches a renewable energy platform
    • The Discovery Group has launched Discovery Green, a renewable energy platform that connects businesses across South Africa to renewable power generated by utility-scale renewable plants.
    • Discovery Green is an electricity wheeling system for renewable energy whereby energy is generated at the most efficient locations in the country and "wheeled" to a business through the national grid.
    • In its initial phase, the platform will be open to businesses that are medium to large electricity consumers connected to Eskom's distribution grid.
    • The first businesses to be enrolled include a network of large Discovery corporate partners, and over time, the platform will expand to other clients across South Africa as virtual wheeling and new wheeling frameworks through municipalities become available.
  • Nigeria signs MoU with India focusing on digital solutions
    • On 6 September 2023, Nigeria and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on digital solutions, including establishing a more robust edu-tech ecosystem.
    • The Nigerian President and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy met with senior Indian government officials and business executives to discuss and sign the MoU.
    • Nigeria has also secured nearly $14 billion of pledges from Indian investors for various projects in different sectors.
    • India's Jindal Steel and Power has committed to invest $3 billion into Nigeria's steel sector, and Indorama Corp plans to invest an additional $8 billion to expand its petrochemical facility in Nigeria.
