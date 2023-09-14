Welcome to the 17th issue of ENSafrica's TMT ENSight, focusing on topics, news and analysis of novel and interesting developments in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. In this edition:
Our featured articles look at the long-awaited amendments to RICA that have finally been published, conducting proper software audits, and the relationship between AI and cloud computing.
Telecommunications, a roundup of recent developments in the telecoms sector.
In the news, a curation of topical events in the technology and telecommunications industry.
- Long-awaited amendments to RICA published to address
unconstitutional aspects
- Wilmari Strachan and Naledi Ramoabi discuss important amendments to RICA following an order made by the Constitutional Court.
- The importance of conducting software audits to avoid
costly penalties
- Isaivan Naidoo and Alexander Powell take us through the importance of proactive and continuous self-audit review processes to assist companies in avoiding hefty penalties.
- AI and cloud computing: A symbiotic relationship or a
hostile collaboration
- Cloud-based AI provides an opportunity to enhance a company's AI capabilities significantly, but there are some considerations to be taken into account, as Isaivan Naidoo, Kayla Casillo and Alexander Powell explain.
- GG49279: ICASA Publishes the Invitation to a Workshop
in Relation to the Equipment Authorisation Certification
Process
- On 6 September 2023, ICASA published a notice inviting all stakeholders to a workshop in relation to the ICASA Designated Certification Bodies Programme ("ICASA DCB Programme").
- The ICASA DCB Programme outlines the requirements for a certification body to become a designated certification body per the Equipment Authorisation Regulations, 2022 (published in GG46146 on 31 March 2022).
- The workshop will be held at ICASA's head office at 350 Witch-Hazel Avenue, Eco Point Office Park, Eco Park, Centurion, on 26 September 2023 from 10h00 to 14h00.
- All enquiries should be directed to Mr Lumkile Qabaka (Project Manager) by email at LQabaka@icasa.org.za or telephonically at 012 568 4106 between 10h00 and 16h00, from Monday to Friday.
- GG49052 and GG49245: Notice to Extend the Closing Data
for Written Comments on Draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual
Media Services and Online Content Safety: A New Vision of South
Africa 2023
- On 31 July 2023, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published the Draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and Online Content Safety: A New Vision for South Africa 2023 ("Draft White Paper").
- The Draft White Paper seeks to create an enabling environment for the provision of inclusive Audio and Audio-Visual Content Services (AAVCS) to all South Africans in a manner that promotes socio-economic development and investment.
- The Draft White Paper addresses and proposes, amongst other
things:
- Maintaining a 3-tier broadcasting system by creating different categories of AAVC (broadcasting service, on-demand content service, and video sharing platform service);
- Drawing up a code of conduct for on-demand content services, in addition to the existing code of conduct for broadcasting services;
- Regulating the content provided through audio and audiovisual content services and
- Managing ownership, plurality, competition, and investment in the ICT sector.
- The Department has extended the closing date for receipt of written submissions for the Draft White Paper to, 9 October 2023.
- All written comments by interested persons should be addressed
to:
- The Acting Director General of Communications and Digital Technologies Block A3, iParioli Office Park, 1166 Park Street, Hatfield, Pretoria Private Bag X860, Pretoria, 0001 WPaavcs@dcdt.gov.za
- GG49076: General Notice to Non-Responsive ECS/ECNS
Licensees to Submit Their Outstanding Compliance Documents and
Information
- On 3 August 2023, ICASA issued a notice, in terms of section 4(3)(g) of the ICASA Act, 2000 (as amended) to the licensees listed in Annexure A of the notice to submit their outstanding compliance documents and information.
- The required information must be submitted to the Authority by 29 September 2023, failing which ICASA will refer the licensees to the Complaints and Compliance Committee for a hearing and adjudication.
- For any clarification and/or enquiries regarding the notice,
licensees may submit enquiries to:
- ECS/ECNS Compliance Unit Ms Keitumetse Setshedi Telephone: 012- 568-3709 Ms Carol Mhlongo Telephone: 012-568-3047 Email: EcsEcns.compliance@icasa.org.za
- TikTok opens data centre in Dublin
- TikTok has opened its first data centre in Europe in Dublin Ireland and plans to open another in Ireland and one in the Hamar region of Norway.
- The data centre will house European users' data in Dublin as well as the other data centres in Europe once they are running.
- The decision to move users' data is part of TikTok's ongoing response to data privacy concerns around the social media app.
- As part of addressing the data privacy concerns, TikTok has also appointed a European security company, NCC Group, to audit cyber-security and data protection controls within TikTok.
- In the coming months, TikTok and NCC Group will engage with policymakers across Europe to explain how this system will work in practice.
- More can be read here.
- Vodacom concludes electricity wheeling agreement with
Eskom
- Vodacom has signed an electricity wheeling agreement with Eskom, allowing Vodacom to add more capacity to the grid without impacting Eskom's balance sheet.
- Last year, Vodacom announced that it was running an electricity wheeling pilot project with Eskom, and after a successful pilot phase, the solution will now be accessible to the public and private sector to use.
- The agreement will enable Vodacom to secure independent power producers (IPPs) under the same terms and conditions that underpin its agreement with Eskom.
- Wheeling of electricity is a common practice globally, and Eskom has approved third-party wheeling since 2008 for the physical export of energy onto the national grid by an IPP, and this facilitates open network access.
- It allows privately-generated power to be transmitted across the national grid to customers that need it, in a willing buyer/willing seller model, according to Eskom.
- More about Vodacom's electricity wheeling project with Eskom can be accessed here.
- Discovery launches a renewable energy platform
- The Discovery Group has launched Discovery Green, a renewable energy platform that connects businesses across South Africa to renewable power generated by utility-scale renewable plants.
- Discovery Green is an electricity wheeling system for renewable energy whereby energy is generated at the most efficient locations in the country and "wheeled" to a business through the national grid.
- In its initial phase, the platform will be open to businesses that are medium to large electricity consumers connected to Eskom's distribution grid.
- The first businesses to be enrolled include a network of large Discovery corporate partners, and over time, the platform will expand to other clients across South Africa as virtual wheeling and new wheeling frameworks through municipalities become available.
- Read more about the launch of Discovery Green here
- Nigeria signs MoU with India focusing on digital
solutions
- On 6 September 2023, Nigeria and India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) focusing on digital solutions, including establishing a more robust edu-tech ecosystem.
- The Nigerian President and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy met with senior Indian government officials and business executives to discuss and sign the MoU.
- Nigeria has also secured nearly $14 billion of pledges from Indian investors for various projects in different sectors.
- India's Jindal Steel and Power has committed to invest $3 billion into Nigeria's steel sector, and Indorama Corp plans to invest an additional $8 billion to expand its petrochemical facility in Nigeria.
- More about the investments from the Indian government and companies in Nigeria can be readhere.
