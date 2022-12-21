We are proud to share that we have partnered with Simmons & Simmons to contribute to Namibia's content on the Clean Energy Tool, which provides reliable legal and regulatory information for investors in renewable energy and storage projects. Global economies are increasingly looking for alternative and greener sources of energy, this tool provides useful insights into how investors, developers, and stakeholders can improve analysis and investment decisions. Our latest contribution focuses on the Namibian energy framework and answers key questions about the country's electricity generation, transmission and distribution network.

The contributors for the Namibian chapter are Stefanie Busch and Rewaldo Quest, who focus on energy and project developments in Namibia, such as green hydrogen, in addition to Cornelia Hausiku, who focuses on the financial aspects. To learn more about the tool, or to request a demo/free trial please visit Clean Energy Tool.

