On 12 April 2021, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) released the request for proposal documentation (RFP) to prospective bidders who have registered their intentions to submit renewable energy projects during the fifth bid window period (Bid Window 5) under the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).

During Bid Window 5 and in terms of the RFP, the Government is seeking to add up to 2 600MW of new generation capacity to the national grid which includes 1600MW to be added from on-shore wind and 1000MW from solar photovoltaic projects. Projects need to be fully developed and connected to the national grid within a 12 to 24 month period from selection and may range in size from a minimum of 1MW to 140MW in the case of wind and 1MW to 75MW in the case of solar.

The RFP contains all qualifying criteria and will be made available to prospective bidders upon registration with the DMRE and payment of a non-refundable fee of R25 000.

Once registered, prospective bidders should note that the DMRE has indicated its intention to provide further information on the qualifying criteria and bid submission expectations through a virtual conference to be held in May 2021.

In addition, registered bidders can submit written clarification questions on the RFP at any time, with the last day for such requests being 26 July 2021.

The final date for the submission of any bid under Bid Window 5 is 16 August 2021.