21 June 2022 13:00-14:30
Legal Masterclass: Privacy, Cybercrime and KYC
Cost R495 per person to attend the masterclass and Q&A
Book your seat here: https://qkt.io/qFFvij
In this masterclass, we will unpack South African Privacy Laws in terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 ("POPIA") and GDPR. We will also look at cybercrime as a concept and the risks posed to business and the critical importance of knowing your client in an increasingly online/virtual world.
Who? Compliance officers, e-commerce entrepreneurs, fin tech entrepreneurs, directors, strategic thinkers and decision-makers should attend this session.
Overview:
- What is required in order to be POPIA and GDPR compliant?
- Cybercrime in SA - an overview
- How to identify issues and risks before they arise
- KYC requirements - not just reserved for the banks!
Attendees are entitled to a FREE 30-minute consultation.
