South Africa:
Privacy On - And Offline: What Your Business Needs To Know And Do!
04 October 2021
Schoemanlaw Inc.
10 November 2021
Cost: R100
https://www.quicket.co.za/events/118952-privacy-on-and-offline-what-your-business-needs-to-know-and-do-?preview=t#/
Overview:
- Unpacking Privacy and Data Security as Legal Concepts
- What are Website Terms & Conditions?
- What makes a good Privacy Policy on or offline?
- How to protect your business and data
Attendees will also receive a 25% discount voucher code to buy
their own contracts and legal documents from
Contracts4biz.co.za
