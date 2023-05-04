On Monday, 17 April 2023, Government Notice. 694 of 2023 was published in Government Gazette No. 48431, in terms of which the President of the Republic of South Africa gave notice that he has assented to the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Act, 2022.



According to the Introductory Note (which can be found on page 2 of the Notice), the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Act, 2022, seeks to amend the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act, 130 of 1993, to:

amend, substitute, insert and delete certain definitions and sections;

provide for matters pertaining to the board and its members;

provide for the Commissioner to perform certain functions that were previously performed by the Director-General;

further provide for matters pertaining to the rehabilitation, re-integration and return to work of occupationally injured and diseased employees;

regulate the use of health care services;

provide for the Commissioner to review pension claims or awards;

provide for administrative penalties;

regulate compliance and enforcement; and

provide for matters connected therewith.

The Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Act, 2022, has been published for general information purposes. There is no indication of the date of enactment, which will be made by proclamation by the President in a future Government Gazette Notice.



Click here to view a copy of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendment Act, 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.