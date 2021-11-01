The Road Accident Fund (RAF) refers to a fund that covers victims that have been involved in road accidents. The RAF provides cover for those who have been injured or the dependants of those who have been killed in a road accident. Individuals will be provided with cover for any general damage, serious injuries, or death. The RAF applies to cyclists, motorcyclists, vehicle drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

The RAF also covers the victims' dependants. Dependants can include children, marital spouses, or cohabiting partners, etc.

How to Check on a Road Accident Fund Claim

In order to ensure a successful claim, the claimant needs to report the accident, gather the correct documentation, submit the claim, and regularly check on the status of the claim. The claim can also be unsuccessful, after which, the claimant may need to appeal the decision made by the judge that handled the case.

It is also important to note that there is a prescribed time limit when it comes to submitting the claim. If this time limit is not adhered to, the claim will be seen as null and void. It is advisable to ask for a RAF claim status, or progress report, as there can be delays which could cause further complication if not monitored.

Do You Need a Lawyer to Claim RAF?

You can claim from the RAF without the assistance of a lawyer, however, it is advisable to employ an attorney. The process of claiming from the RAF can be very complicated. If the process is handled incorrectly, or if there is not enough evidence provided to substantiate a claim, the claim can be denied, or the claimant can be granted a lower settlement than what would have been appropriate.

A lawyer will be able to assist the claimant throughout the entire claims process, advising the claimant when to report the accident, what documentation is needed, when to submit the claim, what the prescribed time limit is, and the lawyer will regularly update you on the progress and status of your claim. A lawyer will also be able to assist the claimant when it comes to determining a fair amount that should be claimed for.

Road Accident Fund Claims Lawyers

Adams and Adams is able to consult and assist claimants with all aspects surrounding a Road Accident Fund claim. For more information on this, and other legal services in South Africa, contact the Adams and Adams team.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.