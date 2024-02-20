South Africa:
Technical Issues Affecting The Online Patent Filing System Resolved
20 February 2024
Adams & Adams
The online platform at the Egyptian Patent Office which
malfunctioned and had been offline since Saturday, 3 February 2024,
has been restored.
The Patent Office has issued an official communication advising
users that as of 11 February 2024, the online platform is fully
operational again and that all deadlines for submitting
applications, documents, and responses to any office action would
be extended to Thursday, 15 February 2024.
