The online platform at the Egyptian Patent Office which malfunctioned and had been offline since Saturday, 3 February 2024, has been restored.

The Patent Office has issued an official communication advising users that as of 11 February 2024, the online platform is fully operational again and that all deadlines for submitting applications, documents, and responses to any office action would be extended to Thursday, 15 February 2024.

