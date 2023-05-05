Practice Note 21 Targets Expedited Acceptance of Patent Applications

South African Patent Office (CIPC) Fights Back with Practice Note 21

On 7 April 2023, the South African Patent Office (CIPC) introduced Practice Note 21 of 2023 as a measured response to the increasing abuse of the non-examination patent system. This new policy aims to curb the actions of applicants seeking expedited acceptance and grants of South African patents, particularly those attempting to leverage governmental rebates and incentives awarded on the grant of foreign patents.

A Double-edged Sword: Government-backed Incentive Schemes

To spur innovation, some countries offer financial incentives and rebates based on the number of granted patents obtained by their nationals. China and India, for example, have implemented such schemes to encourage their citizens to protect their inventions through patents. In return, nationals can receive significant rewards for being granted foreign patents.

However, the non-examining patent system allows patents to be granted without undergoing substantive examination, making countries with such systems the first choice for applicants seeking a patent grant regardless of the patent's validity or enforceability. Consequently, the South African Patent Office has seen a noticeable increase in applications filed by foreign applicants, particularly from China and India.

In 2022, 13,976 patent applications were filed through the South African Patent Office, a 28% increase compared to 2021. A striking 34% of these applications were filed by foreign applicants without claiming priority. As a result, the non-examining patent system is left vulnerable to abuse, and legitimate applications are delayed by 3 to 6 months.

Practice Note 21: Setting the Bar for Expedited Acceptance

Effective from 11 April 2023, Practice Note 21 requires applicants to submit supporting documents when requesting expedited acceptance for patent applications filed within specific timeframes. Acceptable supporting documents include:

For PCT national phase patent applications, a copy of a corresponding WO-ISA or IPRP where at least one claim is considered novel and inventive. A copy of a search and/or examination report of an equivalent foreign patent application where an examining patent office has considered at least one claim novel and inventive. An affidavit from at least one applicant, providing reasons for expedited acceptance and authenticated as per Rule 63 of the Uniform Rules of Court.

A Proactive Approach to Deter Abusive Filings

The Practice Note is a crucial step in relieving delays in legitimate applications and deterring those seeking to abuse the system. Other non-examining African countries, such as Nigeria, may soon face similar challenges, and it is crucial for these offices to take proactive steps.

Hopefully, authorities in China and India will recognise the abuse of their patent-based incentive schemes and implement further controls. It is vital for all stakeholders to collaborate and ensure the patent system serves its intended purpose of promoting innovation and development.

