South Africa:
OAPI – Training Of Patent Examiners
13 July 2022
Adams & Adams
In cooperation with the European Patent Office (EPO) and the
AfrIPI project, participants of the OAPI Distance Training for
Patent Examiners began their second training session on 7 June
2022. The programme aims to strengthen the capacity of patent
examiners to substantively exam patent applications and utility
models. Substantive examination is scheduled to begin in January
2023.
The second training session, which builds on the fundamentals
taught in the first session of May 2021 includes practical
application and a study trip to the EPO to learn skills first-hand
from experienced European patent examiners.
