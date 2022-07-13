In cooperation with the European Patent Office (EPO) and the AfrIPI project, participants of the OAPI Distance Training for Patent Examiners began their second training session on 7 June 2022. The programme aims to strengthen the capacity of patent examiners to substantively exam patent applications and utility models. Substantive examination is scheduled to begin in January 2023.

The second training session, which builds on the fundamentals taught in the first session of May 2021 includes practical application and a study trip to the EPO to learn skills first-hand from experienced European patent examiners.

