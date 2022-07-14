A workshop was hosted by ARIPO and the Intellectual Property Rights and Innovation Project in Africa (AfrIPI) on 27 April 2022 to promote creativity and innovation for socio-economic growth of the member states through an effective intellectual property system.

ARIPO Director General, Bemanya Twebaze, encouraged applicants in member states to register designs and utility models in ARIPO and European jurisdictions. He stated that although there were approximately 4 million utility models in the world, very few were formally registered or protected. He explained that utility model products are inextricably linked to SMEs and can uplift communities.

AfrIPI project leader Dennis Scheirs explained that AfrIPI has four main components that assist their partners, which includes promotion of international IP frameworks and the IP Chapter negotiations of AfCFTA agreement; capacity building; awareness of IP for African SMEs; and geographical indications.

