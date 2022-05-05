An American teenager has invented a low-cost, mind-controlled prosthetic arm that doesn't cost an 'arm and a leg' to manufacture and doesn't require risky brain surgery either. The 17-year-old Benjamin Choi says he was inspired after watching by a documentary about a mind-controlled prosthesis that required researchers to implant tiny sensors into the motor cortex of the brain of a patient who moved a robotic arm using only her thoughts. Benjamin says he was fascinated by the concept, likening it to something out of a Star Wars movie. "I was really, really amazed at the time because this technology was so impressive, but I was also alarmed that they require this really risky open brain surgery. And they're so inaccessible, costing in the hundreds of thousands of dollars," he adds.

After more than seventy-five design iterations, Benjamin's mind-controlled robotic arm is now made from engineering-grade materials and operates using an algorithm driven by artificial intelligence (A.I.) that interprets a user's brain waves using electroencephalography (EEG). The arm only costs around USD 300 to manufacture. You can read about Benjamin's invention and production process here.

Crucially, Benjamin has acquired two provisional patents for his invention – one for the neuroprosthesis, and one for the brain wave interpretation algorithm – the novelty behind his project being that he has applied state-of-the-art machine learning techniques to his robotic arm system.

Filing a provisional application is quite inexpensive and gives Benjamin 12 months to consider the commercial worth of his invention as well as decide on the countries in which he would like to obtain patent protection (as patent rights are territorial) and to resolve issues such as finance, licensing, and invention functionality. He can decide whether to continue with patent protection. This principle also applies to South African inventors inspired by Benjamin's ingenuity.

Patent registration gives the inventor the right, amongst others, to stop others from manufacturing, using or selling your invention in the applicable jurisdiction without your permission. It also allows you to license other parties to manufacture the invention on agreed terms or take legal action against people who are using your invention without your permission.

