Although the Republic of Seychelle has been an approved member of ARIPO since 2019, the signature and the delivery of instrument of accession was delayed. On 26 August 2021, President Ramkalawan of the Republic of Seychelles signed the instrument of accession to the Harare Protocol and, on 1 October 2021, the signed instrument of accession was received by ARIPO1.

Thus, with effect from 1 January 2022, it will be possible for the Republic of Seychelles to be designated in patent, design and utility models applications filed at ARIPO.

