South Africa:
Copies Of Supporting Documents Now Accepted By The Registrar Of Patents
04 October 2021
Adams & Adams
Traditionally, formal documents (i.e. Forms P.3/D.3, P.26 and
assignments) for filing in support of patent and design
applications had to be executed by way of an original/wet
signature. However, the Registrar has recently issued a practice
note setting out a number of changes in procedure including the
Registrar 's discretion to accept assignment documents or
invention disclosure agreements , executed electronically (like
DocuSign) . There is no discretion provided in so far as the
execution of the other formal documents are concerned and we shall
thus have to await further clarification in this regard.
