Worldwide:
Africa Regulatory ENSight 2021 | 09
14 October 2021
ENSafrica
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures
Angola
|
sector
|
measure
|
effective date/status
|
key points and impact
|
Applies to multiple sectors
|
Presidential Decree No. 208/21 (Amendment of Measures to Prevent
and Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 Virus and COVID-19) of 6
September 2021
|
Effective from 10 September 2021.
|
The Presidential Decree amends Presidential Decree No. 207/21 of
31 August, updating the measures to prevent and control the spread
of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 and the rules for the
operation of public and private services and social and other
activities during the Situation of Public Calamity to provide inter
alia that:
- the vaccination of civil servants and all private sector
professionals and citizens travelling on interprovincial journeys
is strictly recommended;
- in order to facilitate the vaccination process, public and
private institutions are required to exempt officials and workers
on the day of vaccination;
- the competent public and private entities may require the
presentation of a negative result SARS-CoV-2 test as a condition of
access to services, in cases where employees or workers are not
vaccinated; and
- all citizens who are fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2
virus are issued with a vaccination certificate, which may be
issued in paper or digital format.
Angola
|
sector
|
measure
|
effective date/status
|
key points and impact
|
Applies to multiple sectors
|
Provisional Presidential Legislative Decree No. 1/21 (Measures
to Alleviate the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Prices of
Essential Goods) of 14 September 2021
|
Effective from 14 September 2021.
|
The Provisional Presidential Legislative Decree:
- approves COVID-19 pandemic relief measures on the prices of
essential goods with the aim to achieve the following objectives:
- increase national production of essential goods of broad
consumption;
- reduce the cost of imports of widely used essential goods in
areas where there is still strong dependence on imports; and
- increase the speed of disposal and supply of essential goods
throughout Angola;
- provides that the settlement and payment of customs duties due
for the importation of the following essential goods shall be
suspended:
- rice;
- pork;
- dried beef;
- chicken thighs;
- corn grain;
- powdered milk; and
- cooking oil; and
- provides that the Provisional Presidential Legislative Decree
is valid for 70 days, pursuant to Article 126(5) of the
Constitution of the Republic of Angola.
To read the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from Worldwide
Taxation Of Social Media Activities In Nigeria
Andersen
The internet has made significant impact on all aspects of human lives. As the world becomes more and more comfortable with virtual interractions, a huge value chain of businesses that...
eNAIRA – The Future Of Digital Currency In Nigeria?
Pavestones Legal
On the 5th day of February 2021, the Central Bank of Nigeria ("CBN") instructed banks and other financial institutions to refrain from dealing with cryptocurrency (a digital currency) and facilitating payment for cryptocurrency exchanges.
Overview Of The New Petroleum Industry Act 2021
Resolution Law Firm
The new Petroleum Industry Act 2021 which was recently assented and signed into law by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on August 16th, 2021 to repeal the...