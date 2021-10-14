*Coronavirus (COVID-19) regulatory measures

Angola

sector

measure

effective date/status

key points and impact

Applies to multiple sectors

Presidential Decree No. 208/21 (Amendment of Measures to Prevent and Control the Spread of SARS-CoV-2 Virus and COVID-19) of 6 September 2021

Effective from 10 September 2021.

The Presidential Decree amends Presidential Decree No. 207/21 of 31 August, updating the measures to prevent and control the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 and the rules for the operation of public and private services and social and other activities during the Situation of Public Calamity to provide inter alia that:

  • the vaccination of civil servants and all private sector professionals and citizens travelling on interprovincial journeys is strictly recommended;
  • in order to facilitate the vaccination process, public and private institutions are required to exempt officials and workers on the day of vaccination;
  • the competent public and private entities may require the presentation of a negative result SARS-CoV-2 test as a condition of access to services, in cases where employees or workers are not vaccinated; and
  • all citizens who are fully vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus are issued with a vaccination certificate, which may be issued in paper or digital format.

Applies to multiple sectors

Provisional Presidential Legislative Decree No. 1/21 (Measures to Alleviate the Effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Prices of Essential Goods) of 14 September 2021

Effective from 14 September 2021.

The Provisional Presidential Legislative Decree:

  • approves COVID-19 pandemic relief measures on the prices of essential goods with the aim to achieve the following objectives:
    • increase national production of essential goods of broad consumption;
    • reduce the cost of imports of widely used essential goods in areas where there is still strong dependence on imports; and
    • increase the speed of disposal and supply of essential goods throughout Angola;
  • provides that the settlement and payment of customs duties due for the importation of the following essential goods shall be suspended:
    • rice;
    • pork;
    • dried beef;
    • chicken thighs;
    • corn grain;
    • powdered milk; and
    • cooking oil; and
  • provides that the Provisional Presidential Legislative Decree is valid for 70 days, pursuant to Article 126(5) of the Constitution of the Republic of Angola.

