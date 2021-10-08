Following the confirmation by South African COVID-19 Modelling Consortium that the country has emerged from the third wave of Covid-19 infections (the average number of new cases on the past week was approximately 1800 per day) the Cabinet has decided to ease restrictions and move the country from Adjusted Alert Level 2 and place it on Adjusted Alert Level 1.

The latest amendment to the Regulations in terms of the Disaster Management Act was gazetted by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Dr Dlamini-Zuma, and the amended regulations were officially announced by the President of the Republic, Cyril Ramaphosa, on 30 September 2021, and are effective from 01 October 2021.

The notable amendments on the latest regulations are as follows:

Curfew (Movement of persons)

Movement of persons is now prohibited between 00H00 until 04H00 daily. An exception is made for persons who have been granted permission, through directions issued by the relevant Cabinet member or a permit which corresponds with Form 7 of Annexure A, to perform a service other than a service related to one of the following activities:

night vigils;

after funeral or cremation gatherings;

night clubs

the land borders that remain closed

attendance of any sporting event by spectators

exclusions relating to public transport services

exclusions relating to educational services

persons attending to a security or medical emergency

persons travelling to or from an airport during restricted hours of movement – provided they are in possession of a valid proof (boarding pass or copy of airline ticket).

Inter-provincial travel is also permitted

The closing times for the following establishments, whether indoors or outdoors, is 23H00:

cinemas

theatres

casinos

museum, galleries and archives

public swimming pools

beaches and public parks

game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums and zoos

gyms and fitness centres

restaurants; bars, shebeens and tavern

venues hosting auctions

venues hosting professional sport

venues hosting faith-based, religious, social, political and cultural gatherings

Mandatory Public Spaces Protocols

The wearing of face masks is still mandatory for every person when in a public space, public transport, and places of employment. An exception is provided for persons who undertake vigorous exercise in a public space provided they maintain a social distance from any other people.

Attendance of funerals

The attendance of funerals or cremations is limited to a maximum number of 100 persons. Where a venue is unable to accommodate 100 persons, only 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used. This is subject to health protocols and social distancing measures being adhered to.

Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings are still not permitted, and the duration of a funeral or cremation is restricted to a maximum time of two hours.

Gatherings

Gatherings are permitted subject to strict health protocols and social distancing measures being adhered to. Indoor and outdoor facilities must display a certificate of occupancy which indicates the maximum number of persons the facility may hold.

Faith-based, religious, social, political, and cultural gatherings are permitted subject to limitation of a maximum number of 750 persons for indoor venues and 2000 persons for outdoor venues. Where a venue is unable to accommodate the prescribed number of persons, only 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used. The convener of any such gatherings must ensure compliance with the prescribed number of persons that may be in attendance, and any person attending such an event, who knows or reasonably ought to have known or suspected that the prescribed number of persons has been exceeded, commits an offence.

Workplace gatherings, for purposes of work, are also permitted subject to strict health protocols and social distancing measures being adhered to.

Hotels, lodges, bed and breakfasts, timeshare facilities, resorts and guest houses are permitted to use the full capacity of the available rooms for accommodation. Restaurants, bars, shebeens, and taverns are also permitted to operate subject to a limitation of a maximum number of 750 persons for indoor venues and 2000 persons for outdoor venues, with the social distancing measures being adhered to. Where a venue is unable to accommodate the prescribed number of persons, only 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used. Night clubs are still not permitted to operate.

Gatherings in conferencing, exhibitions, dining, gyms, fitness centres, casinos and entertainment facilities are permitted subject to a maximum number of 750 persons for indoors venues and 2000 persons for outdoors venues. Where a venue is unable to accommodate the prescribed number of persons, only 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

Gatherings for sporting activities, both professional and non-professional, by recognised sport bodies, is allowed subject to curfew time and directions for sport matches issued by the Minister of Sport after consultation with the Minister of Health. Spectators are still not allowed at such venues.

Controlled visit by members of the public

Visits by members of the public to the following facilities is permitted to the extent and manner directed by the relevant Cabinet member:

correctional centres

remand detention facilities

police holding cells

health establishments and facilities, except to receive treatment or medication

older persons' residential facilities

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) will also be allowed to visit the above-mentioned institutions for purposes of voter registration or special voting.

Partial re-opening of borders

Travelling to and from the Republic is allowed subject to compliance with protocols relating to:

Screening to COVID-19 and quarantine, where necessary

The wearing of face mask

Transportation

Sanitisation and social distancing measures

The land borders which are fully operational will remain as such and the land borders which were closed will also remain closed.

International air travel is restricted to the following airports:

OR Tambo International Airport

King Shaka International Airport

Cape Town International Airport

Lanseria International Airport

Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport

Long-haul flight departures and landings at these airports are permitted during curfew hours.

International travellers arriving at airports must provide a negative COVID-19 test certificate, which must have been obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel. Failure to provide such a certificate will result in a traveller being required to do an antigen test at their own cost and, if they test positive, they will be required to quarantine at their own cost, for a period of 10 days.

All commercial seaports will remain open and small crafts will be allowed into entry to seaports.

Public Transport

Bus and tax services may not carry more than 70 percent of the licensed capacity for long-distance travel (a trip of 200 km or more). They may carry 100 percent of the licensed capacity for any trip not regarded as a long-distance trip (a trip of 200 km or less). A driver, owner or operator of public transport may not allow any member of the public to board a public transport without wearing a mask.

Sale, dispensing and transportation of liquor

The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for off-site consumption, is permitted during licensed trading hours. The sale of liquor by a licensed premises for on-site consumption is also permitted subject to curfew hours. The consumption of alcohol in public places, other than licensed on-site premises, is not permitted.

The transportation of liquor is permitted.

