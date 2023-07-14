To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Our latest episode of ENSign has our experts discuss the
restructuring of Africa's power sector, focusing on Kenya and
South Africa. Discover insights on addressing the pressing issue of
#loadshedding in SA, triggering this important conversation.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Electricity is a necessity for any thriving economy. For several years, however, factors such as inadequate infrastructure, inefficient legal/regulatory frameworks, and limited private sector participation...
The Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 was signed into law in August 2021. The PIA introduces significant changes to the legal and governance framework, administrative processes, regulatory and fiscal terms, and host community engagements ...
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.