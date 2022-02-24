The firm's Africa practice has once again achieved top tier rankings in the 2022 edition of Chambers Global, maintaining top tier rankings in the following Africa-wide categories:

for Africa-wide Projects & Energy (for the 14th consecutive year) Band 1 for Africa-wide Projects & Energy: Mining & Minerals (for the 11th consecutive year)

We are also ranked:

Band 2 for Africa-wide Dispute Resolution

Band 2 for Africa-wide Corporate/M&A and Private Equity

Band 2 for Africa-wide Oil & Gas

Band 2 for Africa-wide Power

Band 2 for Africa-wide TMT

Band 3 for Africa-wide Capital Markets

5 partners across our Paris, Johannesburg and London offices are individually ranked for Africa-wide Projects & Energy, more than any other ranked firms.

The firm, or partners at the firm, are also singled out in relation to Algeria, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Guinea and Libya.

Commentators praise the team's ability to "detect problems and provide solutions," adding that the group "brings excellent expertise to the table on ESG."

Our Johannesburg office performed very well and is ranked in the following bands for South Africa:

Band 2 for Projects & Energy

Band 3 for Energy and Natural Resources – Mining

Band 3 for Competition/Anti-trust

Band 4 for Dispute Resolution

Band 4 for Corporate/M&A

In addition to the individual lawyer rankings in each of these areas, the Johannesburg office also has an individual lawyer ranked for Corporate Investigations.

We have 22 individual Africa-related lawyer entries in total: 8 for Africa-wide, 11 for South Africa and 3 country specific (Nigeria, Gabon and Sierra Leone).

Global Co-Head of our Africa practice Martin Kavanagh commented: "This year's Chambers results once again affirm the strength of our Africa practice, particularly in projects, energy and mining. Congratulations to all those that received individual rankings. We are pleased at the recognition that the practice continues to receive by way of both these rankings and recent awards, including the Africa-wide Projects & Energy Law Firm of the Year at the Chambers Africa Awards 2022. We owe our thanks to our clients who continue to trust us with their most important and strategic matters in Africa."

Global Chair of the Africa group Peter Leon added: "We very pleased to see that our Johannesburg office has continued to receive recognition in the key legal directories, with several improved individual rankings. We also received impressive client quotes for which we owe a great deal of thanks to our clients."

