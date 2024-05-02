On 28 February 2024, the Chief Justice of Tanzania announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the country's judicial processes focusing on court transcriptions and interpretations/translations. Developed the Italian company, Almawave, the AI model is trained in various dialects of Swahili.

Over the next four years, the system will be implemented in approximately one third of Tanzania's courtrooms, aiming to alleviate the workload of Judges, Magistrates and Court staff.

This advancement mirrors efforts seen in the South African Judiciary, particularly the Gauteng Division of the High Court which has successfully trialled online case management systems to enhance efficiency. Tanzania's adoption of cutting-edge technology underscores its commitment to improving judicial efficiency, marking a positive development for both the Tanzanian Judiciary and the broader African continent.

We look forward to monitoring the implementation of the AI system in Tanzanian courts and will provide updates on its progress.

Sources: August Mrema; Akip Law https://thechanzo.com/2024/02/02/tanzania-court-adopts-artificial-intelligence-ai-in-its-processes/

