Welcome to the 19th issue of ENS' TMT ENSight, focusing on topics, news and analysis of novel and interesting developments in the technology, media and telecommunications space. In this edition:

  • Our featured articles take a look at large language models and the associated risks, cosmetic skins in video games, as well as the link between artificial intelligence and
  • Telecommunications, a roundup of recent developments in the telecoms
  • In the news, a curation of topical events in the technology and telecommunications

featured articles

  • Exploring the risks of Large Language Models in business operations
    •  Ridwaan Boda and Alexander Powell discuss the popularity of AI-powered tools such as ChatGPT and the increased risks of hacking. 
    • Read the article here.
  • Cosmetic skins in video games: player and brand rights 
    • Kayla Casillo and Alexander Powell talk us through the various refund policies on gaming platforms for cosmetic items, with a warning of careful scrutiny for users before making any purchases. 
    • Read the article here
  • Artificial intelligence and surveillance 
    • Isaivan Naidoo and Alexander Powell provide some insight into deepfakes, and just how identity theft and misinformation can occur. 
    • Read the article here.

telecommunications

  • GG49556: Notice Regarding Final Radio Frequency Spectrum Assignment Plan for the IMT900 Band in Terms of Regulation 3 Of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2015 
    • On 27 October 2023, ICASA published the Final Radio Frequency Spectrum Assignment Plan for the frequency band 880 MHz to 915 MHz and 925 MHz to 960 MHz in terms of sections 2 (d) and (e), 30, 31(4) and 33 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005, read with regulation 3 of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2015 and the International Mobile Telecommunication Roadmap, 2019 ("RFSAP").
    • The RFSAP sets out the rules for services operating in the frequency band 880 MHz to 915 MHz and 925 MHz to 960 MHz (IMT900) that licenses must comply with. 
    • The RFSAP also provides rules pertaining to the equipment and use of the equipment that may be used in IMT900 systems.

in the news

  • Uber starts going electric in South Africa 
    • Uber has announced that it will be launching its first electric vehicle-based service in South Africa over the next few months. o The rolling out of the electric vehicles will start in Cape Town in December 2023, and will expand to Johannesburg in February 2024. 
    • The electric cars will not require drivers to charge the cars directly through a station or outlet as they use swappable battery packs. 
    • South Africa is the first county on the African continent to require that digital asset exchanges secure Uber said the launch of the product was a key step in achieving its global target of becoming a zero-emission platform by 2040. 
    • Uber also announced that it will be introducing other products on the platform, including Uber Store Pickups, which will enable users to book a delivery person to collect any prepaid items from any store and Uber Eats Live which will allow users to place orders for delivery while they are away from home. 
    • More about other Uber product launches can be read here.
  • 28 nations sign Blethley Declaration on AI safety 
    • On 1 November 2023, the inaugural AI Safety Summit took place at Bletchley Park in England. 
    • At the summit, the Bletchley Declaration, a policy document which is aimed at boosting global efforts to cooperate on artificial intelligence safety was published.
    • The declaration has been signed by 28 countries in total. 
    • The purpose of the declaration is to encourage transparency and accountability from developers of AI technology so that they can measure, monitor and mitigate potentially harmful capabilities of AI. 
    • It was also announced that the summit is going to become a regular, recurring event, and another summit is scheduled to be held in South Korea in six months, and one more in France six months after that. 
    • The declaration sets out a two-pronged approach on AI safety by firstly identifying risks of shared concern and building the scientific understanding of them, and secondly building cross-country policies to mitigate the risks. 
    • More about the AI safety summit can be accessed here.
  • Google Street View to map out London's Underground Tube 
    • Google Street View has announced that it will be capturing 360-degree images of Tube stations in London. 
    • The project will feature approximately 30 train stops, which will be featured on the interactive panoramic maps on google. 
    • Google partnered with Transport for London on the project and the collaboration is meant to help people better plan their journeys.
    • Recognisable human faces will be automatically blurred by the technology. 
    • The images will then be launched throughout 2024. 
    • More about this project can be read here.
  • Canada bans WeChat from government devices 
    • The Canadian government has banned WeChat on official government devices based on concerns over cybersecurity risks. 
    • The ban was also imposed on applications from Kaspersky Lab, a Russian maker of antivirus programmes. 
    • Users of Canadian government cell phones will have the apps removed and will be blocked from downloading them in the future. 
    • This is not the first government to ban WeChat, in August 2020 then-US President Donald Trump tried to ban WeChat but was unsuccessful. 
    • More about the ban can be read here.

