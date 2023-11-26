Welcome to the 19th issue of ENS' TMT ENSight, focusing on topics, news and analysis of novel and interesting developments in the technology, media and telecommunications space. In this edition:
- Our featured articles take a look at large language models and the associated risks, cosmetic skins in video games, as well as the link between artificial intelligence and
- Telecommunications, a roundup of recent developments in the telecoms
- In the news, a curation of topical events in the technology and telecommunications
featured articles
- Exploring the risks of Large Language Models in
business operations
- Ridwaan Boda and Alexander Powell discuss the popularity of AI-powered tools such as ChatGPT and the increased risks of hacking.
- Cosmetic skins in video games: player and brand
rights
- Kayla Casillo and Alexander Powell talk us through the various refund policies on gaming platforms for cosmetic items, with a warning of careful scrutiny for users before making any purchases.
- Artificial intelligence and surveillance
- Isaivan Naidoo and Alexander Powell provide some insight into deepfakes, and just how identity theft and misinformation can occur.
telecommunications
- GG49556: Notice Regarding Final Radio Frequency
Spectrum Assignment Plan for the IMT900 Band in Terms of Regulation
3 Of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2015
- On 27 October 2023, ICASA published the Final Radio Frequency Spectrum Assignment Plan for the frequency band 880 MHz to 915 MHz and 925 MHz to 960 MHz in terms of sections 2 (d) and (e), 30, 31(4) and 33 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005, read with regulation 3 of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2015 and the International Mobile Telecommunication Roadmap, 2019 ("RFSAP").
- The RFSAP sets out the rules for services operating in the frequency band 880 MHz to 915 MHz and 925 MHz to 960 MHz (IMT900) that licenses must comply with.
- The RFSAP also provides rules pertaining to the equipment and use of the equipment that may be used in IMT900 systems.
in the news
- Uber starts going electric in South
Africa
- Uber has announced that it will be launching its first electric vehicle-based service in South Africa over the next few months. o The rolling out of the electric vehicles will start in Cape Town in December 2023, and will expand to Johannesburg in February 2024.
- The electric cars will not require drivers to charge the cars directly through a station or outlet as they use swappable battery packs.
- South Africa is the first county on the African continent to require that digital asset exchanges secure Uber said the launch of the product was a key step in achieving its global target of becoming a zero-emission platform by 2040.
- Uber also announced that it will be introducing other products on the platform, including Uber Store Pickups, which will enable users to book a delivery person to collect any prepaid items from any store and Uber Eats Live which will allow users to place orders for delivery while they are away from home.
- 28 nations sign Blethley Declaration on AI
safety
- On 1 November 2023, the inaugural AI Safety Summit took place at Bletchley Park in England.
- At the summit, the Bletchley Declaration, a policy document which is aimed at boosting global efforts to cooperate on artificial intelligence safety was published.
- The declaration has been signed by 28 countries in total.
- The purpose of the declaration is to encourage transparency and accountability from developers of AI technology so that they can measure, monitor and mitigate potentially harmful capabilities of AI.
- It was also announced that the summit is going to become a regular, recurring event, and another summit is scheduled to be held in South Korea in six months, and one more in France six months after that.
- The declaration sets out a two-pronged approach on AI safety by firstly identifying risks of shared concern and building the scientific understanding of them, and secondly building cross-country policies to mitigate the risks.
- Google Street View to map out London's Underground
Tube
- Google Street View has announced that it will be capturing 360-degree images of Tube stations in London.
- The project will feature approximately 30 train stops, which will be featured on the interactive panoramic maps on google.
- Google partnered with Transport for London on the project and the collaboration is meant to help people better plan their journeys.
- Recognisable human faces will be automatically blurred by the technology.
- The images will then be launched throughout 2024.
- Canada bans WeChat from government
devices
- The Canadian government has banned WeChat on official government devices based on concerns over cybersecurity risks.
- The ban was also imposed on applications from Kaspersky Lab, a Russian maker of antivirus programmes.
- Users of Canadian government cell phones will have the apps removed and will be blocked from downloading them in the future.
- This is not the first government to ban WeChat, in August 2020 then-US President Donald Trump tried to ban WeChat but was unsuccessful.
