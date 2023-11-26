ARTICLE

Welcome to the 19th issue of ENS' TMT ENSight, focusing on topics, news and analysis of novel and interesting developments in the technology, media and telecommunications space. In this edition:

featured articles

Exploring the risks of Large Language Models in business operations Ridwaan Boda and Alexander Powell discuss the popularity of AI-powered tools such as ChatGPT and the increased risks of hacking. Read the article here.

Cosmetic skins in video games: player and brand rights Kayla Casillo and Alexander Powell talk us through the various refund policies on gaming platforms for cosmetic items, with a warning of careful scrutiny for users before making any purchases. Read the article here.

Artificial intelligence and surveillance Isaivan Naidoo and Alexander Powell provide some insight into deepfakes, and just how identity theft and misinformation can occur. Read the article here.



telecommunications

GG49556: Notice Regarding Final Radio Frequency Spectrum Assignment Plan for the IMT900 Band in Terms of Regulation 3 Of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2015 On 27 October 2023, ICASA published the Final Radio Frequency Spectrum Assignment Plan for the frequency band 880 MHz to 915 MHz and 925 MHz to 960 MHz in terms of sections 2 (d) and (e), 30, 31(4) and 33 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2005, read with regulation 3 of the Radio Frequency Spectrum Regulations, 2015 and the International Mobile Telecommunication Roadmap, 2019 (" RFSAP "). The RFSAP sets out the rules for services operating in the frequency band 880 MHz to 915 MHz and 925 MHz to 960 MHz (IMT900) that licenses must comply with. The RFSAP also provides rules pertaining to the equipment and use of the equipment that may be used in IMT900 systems.



in the news

Uber starts going electric in South Africa Uber has announced that it will be launching its first electric vehicle-based service in South Africa over the next few months. o The rolling out of the electric vehicles will start in Cape Town in December 2023, and will expand to Johannesburg in February 2024. The electric cars will not require drivers to charge the cars directly through a station or outlet as they use swappable battery packs. South Africa is the first county on the African continent to require that digital asset exchanges secure Uber said the launch of the product was a key step in achieving its global target of becoming a zero-emission platform by 2040. Uber also announced that it will be introducing other products on the platform, including Uber Store Pickups, which will enable users to book a delivery person to collect any prepaid items from any store and Uber Eats Live which will allow users to place orders for delivery while they are away from home. More about other Uber product launches can be read here.

28 nations sign Blethley Declaration on AI safety On 1 November 2023, the inaugural AI Safety Summit took place at Bletchley Park in England. At the summit, the Bletchley Declaration, a policy document which is aimed at boosting global efforts to cooperate on artificial intelligence safety was published. The declaration has been signed by 28 countries in total. The purpose of the declaration is to encourage transparency and accountability from developers of AI technology so that they can measure, monitor and mitigate potentially harmful capabilities of AI. It was also announced that the summit is going to become a regular, recurring event, and another summit is scheduled to be held in South Korea in six months, and one more in France six months after that. The declaration sets out a two-pronged approach on AI safety by firstly identifying risks of shared concern and building the scientific understanding of them, and secondly building cross-country policies to mitigate the risks. More about the AI safety summit can be accessed here.

Google Street View to map out London's Underground Tube Google Street View has announced that it will be capturing 360-degree images of Tube stations in London. The project will feature approximately 30 train stops, which will be featured on the interactive panoramic maps on google. Google partnered with Transport for London on the project and the collaboration is meant to help people better plan their journeys. Recognisable human faces will be automatically blurred by the technology. The images will then be launched throughout 2024. More about this project can be read here.

Canada bans WeChat from government devices The Canadian government has banned WeChat on official government devices based on concerns over cybersecurity risks. The ban was also imposed on applications from Kaspersky Lab, a Russian maker of antivirus programmes. Users of Canadian government cell phones will have the apps removed and will be blocked from downloading them in the future. This is not the first government to ban WeChat, in August 2020 then-US President Donald Trump tried to ban WeChat but was unsuccessful. More about the ban can be read here.



