Welcome to the 15th issue of ENSafrica's TMT ENSight, focusing on topics, news and analysis of novel and interesting developments in the technology, media and telecommunications space. In this edition:

Our featured articles look at procuring AI services, scaling an IT business with the right contracts and policies, and the dark side of AI and social media.

, a roundup of recent developments in the telecoms sector. In the news, a curation of topical events in the technology and telecommunications industry.

featured articles

The ins and outs of procuring AI services Kayla Casillo and Alexander Powell highlight the three main procurement models to choose from when adopting an AI tool for business purposes. Read the article here.

Scaling your IT business by having the right contracts and policies in place Ridwaan Boda and Priyanka Naidoo discuss the main agreements and policies that IT service providers deal with and how they can be standardised. Read the article here.

Social media versus artificial intelligence: a digital dystopia of illicit and explicit content AI is a useful tool for social media platforms, but issues have arisen whereby the AI algorithms are now enabling users to easily share explicit material. Ridwaan Boda, Kayla Casillo and Alexander Powell explore. Read the article here.



telecommunications

GG48841: Invitation to Provide Written Comments on Proposed Electronic Communications Amendment Bill, 2022 On 23 June 2023, the Minister of the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies published an invitation to provide written comments on the Electronic Communications Amendment Bill, 2022. The purpose of the Bill is to amend the Electronic Communications Act, 2005 (" ECA ") in order to: provide for a new licence category of electronic communications facilities services; enable the minister responsible for local government to make a national standard by-law on rapid deployment of electronic communications networks; enable spectrum sharing, to regulate roaming and mobile virtual network services; improve the facilities leasing framework and its pricing principles; and provide for improved competition regulation. Interested persons are invited to provide written comments on the Bill by 4 August 2023 to the Acting Director General of Department of Communications and Digital Technologies: attention: Mr A Wiltza, Chief Director, Telecommunications and IT Policy; physical address: First Floor, Block A3, iParioli Office Park, 1166 Park Street, Hatfield, Pretoria; postal address: Private Bag X860, Pretoria, 0001; email: ecabill@dcdt.gov.za; and cell phone number: +27 83 714 0126. Read more about the Bill here.

GG48793: Broadcasting Digital Migration Policy: announcement of date for final switch-off of the analogue signal and the end of dual illumination On 15 June 2023, the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies announced that the date for switching off all analogue broadcasting services above 694MHz will be 31 July 2023. All digital services operating above the 694MHz frequency must be returned to operate on frequencies below 694MHz in order to clear broadcasting services from the 694 to 862 MHz frequency band. The minister also announced that the end of the dual illumination period and the date to switch off all the remaining analogue broadcasting services below the 694 MHz frequency will be 31 December 2023.



in the news

Crypto exchanges must be licensed by end of 2023 The Financial Sector Conduct Authority ("FSCA") has announced that all crypto exchanges in South Africa will have to operate with licences by 30 November 2023. The FSCA has already received approximately 20 applications since opening for licences a few weeks ago, with more expected before the deadline. The regulator plans to take enforcement action that could see the companies being closed down or fined if they continue to operate without a licence past the deadline. South Africa is the first county on the African continent to require that digital asset exchanges secure licences. More about the licensing of crypto exchanges can be read here.

BMW invests ZAR4.2-billion to build hybrid at Rosslyn plant BMW Group SA has announced that it will be investing ZAR4.2- billion in South Africa to make electric cars. From the second half of 2024, BMW Group SA, will add plug-in hybrid versions of the X3 sports utility vehicle to the existing fleet of cars available in South Africa. The ZAR4.2-billion investment will span a five year period and will enable BMW Group SA's Rosslyn plant to manufacture the semielectric vehicles in South Africa The Rosslyn plant has produced more than 1.6-million vehicles to date, and has exported them to more than 40 countries worldwide, including 14 nations in Africa. The investment will also be accompanied by specialist training for more than 300 employees at the Rosslyn plant. More about the project can be read here.

Ethiopia launches tender for new telecoms licence The Ethiopian Government has issued a tender for a new privateowned telecoms licence. The telecommunications regulator issued the tender as part of an effort to enhance competition in Ethiopia's telecoms industry and to liberalise the Ethiopian economy. At present, there are only two major telecommunications companies in Ethiopia: Ethio Telecom, which is state owned, and Safaricom. Kenya's Safaricom was the first private telecommunications service provider to launch its mobile network in Ethiopia in October 2022. More about the tender can be read here.

SITA opens new innovation centre for SMMEs The State Information Technology Agency ("SITA") has opened a new innovation centre aimed at enhancing innovation within small, medium-sized and microenterprises ("SMMEs") at its Centurion offices. The Motheo Innovation Centre was established through a partnership between SITA and Software AG. The Motheo Innovation Centre aims to stimulate, encourage and empower SMMEs and foster the development and commercialisation of ground breaking inventions, technology-based products, services and solutions. The centre will provide facilities needed by individuals in the information and communications technology industry and the space will be used for collaboration and creating new projects to South African innovators and SMMEs. More about the Motheo Innovation Centre can be read here.



