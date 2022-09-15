ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies has announced that South Africa intends to launch Artificial Intelligence (AI) Institute, in partnership with the University of Johannesburg (“UJ”) and Tshwane University of Technology (“TUT”).

UJ and TUT are co-founders of the AI institute, together with Communications and Digital Technologies Department.

The aim of the AI Institute is to expand on the teaching of robotics and coding that is being offered in public schools.

The minister was addressing the G20 Digital Economy Ministers Meeting in Indonesia, emphasising the need to develop ICT skills in South Africa.

The minister also added that the government's aim to enhance digital skills includes creating platforms to support and promote the ability of youth, and small and medium enterprises, in particular start-ups, to develop digital content.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.