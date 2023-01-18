Two key Acts of Parliament, designed to strengthen South Africa's system of Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), have been signed into law. These laws will strengthen the fight against corruption, fraud and terrorism, and also assist South Africa in meeting the international standards on AML/CFT, and to reduce the prospect of greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

South Africa underwent a mutual evaluation (peer review) of its AML/CFT system by the FATF between April 2019 and June 2021, with the final report being finalised and published in October 2021(Mutual evaluation report. Since then, the South African government and its authorities have been working resolutely to address the deficiencies that were identified in the Mutual Evaluation Report. Part of the remedial efforts included the amending of six laws that are key to the effectiveness of South Africa's AML/CFT measures.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has recently signed into law two key Acts of Parliament, namely the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Act, 2022 ("General Laws Amendment Act") and the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Amendment Act, 2022 ("POCDATARA Amendment Act"). This is a significant step towards addressing the deficiencies in South Africa's AML/CFT measures that were identified in the 2021 Mutual Evaluation Report.

We will keep you posted on developments in this regard.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.